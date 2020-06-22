Tracie Lynn Cornell Pugh, 47, passed away on June 20, 2020. She was born in Oklahoma City, Okla., on Nov. 30, 1972.
Mrs. Pugh was preceded in death by her husband, James Pugh, and her mother, Margaret Wright.
She is survived by her children, Tyler Pugh of Rolla, Mo., Victoria Stinson, Dalton Pugh, Alexandria Broadus and Cherokee Pugh, all of Licking, Mo.; brothers, Tim Shannon of Norman, Okla., and Matthew Wright of Bay City Mich.; two granddaughters; and many other cousins and extended family.
She worked as a CNA in her younger years and more recently as a rural carrier for U.S. Postal Service. She loved cooking, baking and gardening. Mrs. Pugh spent most of her time caring for her children, husband and everyone around her. She was strong in her faith and never met a stranger.
A memorial service is 5 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church in Licking. A friends and family dinner will follow at 6 p.m.
Flowers may be sent to the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, sympathy memorial messages and donations are welcome at 17350 Boone Creek Road, Licking, Mo., 65542.
Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements are under the direction of Fox Funeral Home.
