Tommy Lee Story, age 73, was born Nov. 7, 1946, to Charles E. Story and Harriet R. Story in Canon City, Colo. He went to be with the Lord May 31, 2020, at his home in Solo, Mo., with his family by his side.
He was married to Melody Ann Story in 1984 and to them three children were born, Eli, Delilah and Dylan.
Tom was a military veteran, serving in the Vietnam war form 1968-1970.
After serving, he worked as a mechanic, welder, body man and truck driver. When he was not working, he loved riding the Harley Davidson he had built by hand. As he got older, he enjoyed being on his farm taking care of this cattle with his faithful dog, Gypsy by his side.
He is preceded in death by his son, Eli Story; his parents; and sister, Julie Ann Polderdyke. He is survived by his daughter, Delilah Jones, and husband, Mike Jones; his son, Dylan Joe Story; and three grandchildren, Denton and Avery Story, and Erica Jones; and his brother-in-law, Gene Polderdyke.
Tom was a hard worker who loved the Lord and was a strong Christian patriot. He is deeply missed by his family and friends.
Memorials are suggested to New Hope Cemetery, in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.
The family is hosting a Celebration of his Life, at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at New Hope Cemetery with Pastor Jackie Cooper officiating.
Burial is in New Hope Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
PAID
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.