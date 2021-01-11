Thomas R. McGuire Jr., 58, of Raymondville, passed away Jan. 3, 2021. He was born on Dec. 5, 1962, in Denver, Colo., to Thomas R. McGuire and Katy M. DeWitt McGuire.
Mr. McGuire was preceded in death by his mother. He is survived by his father, Tom McGuire, and one sister, Patricia Mitchell of Licking.
He grew up in the Raymondville and Houston area, and graduated from Houston High School in 1981.
Cremation was performed under the direction of Evans Funeral Home in Houston, Mo. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Interment will be at Friendship Cemetery in Raymondville.
