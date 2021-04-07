Thomas Edward Lyons, age 56, son of Thomas and Carolyn Sullins Lyons, was born June 16, 1964, in Lynwood, Calif. He passed away April 5, 2021.
Mr. Lyons is preceded in death by his father, Thomas B. Lyons; paternal grandparents, Frances and Elnor Burns Lyons; maternal grandparents, James and Hallie (Mahan) Sullins; one niece, Joni; and one great-niece, Lynette.
He is survived by his wife, Tracy Robbins Lyons of Cabool, Mo.; mother, Carolyn Lyons; and brother, Robert Lyons.
Mr. Lyons grew up at Licking from age 8. He attended Licking Elementary and graduated from Licking High School.
After graduating, Mr. Lyons joined the U.S. Marine Corp., he served from 1982–1986. He was an F-18 Fixed Wing Structure Mechanic. He received the USMC Good Conduct Medal. He then joined the U.S. Army and served from 1986–1994. He was a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic and received numerous decorations including the U.S. Army Good Conduct Medal.
He drove for Affiliated Foods in Amarillo, Texas. Then he worked at the post office in Amarillo.
Mr. Lyons married Tracy Robbins on April 21, 2018, at Grace Baptist Church in Pittsfield, Ill..
He rededicated his life to our Lord and Savior in 2015. He became a member of the Cabool Assembly of God in Cabool, Mo., in 2020.
He was a fan of NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt, Sr., watching stock car racing, demolition derbies and dirt track racing. Mr. Lyons enjoyed mowing and taking care of his yard as well as the one at church. He enjoyed customizing his vehicles, spending time with his family, and loving on his dogs, Zoey and Oreo.
Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.
The family is hosting a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Cabool Assembly of God Church with a celebration of his life beginning at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Tom Lyons Memorial Fund. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.