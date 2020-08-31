Thomas L. “Tom,” Taylor, 76, of Licking, Mo., died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. He was born Sept. 8, 1943, in Licking, Mo., to Sherman “Roy” and Helen Taylor.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Helen Taylor; brothers, Lonnie and Jody Taylor, David and Mary Ann Taylor, and Teddy Taylor.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Marlene Marsh Taylor; daughter, Rhonda Reed; sons, Rod Taylor, Derek Taylor and Devin Taylor; brothers, Alvin Taylor, Jim Taylor and Roy Taylor; five grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
He was a deacon of Abounding Hope Church in Licking. He always had a lap full of kids and a pocket full of candy.
Mr. Taylor drove a semi-truck for 43 years and upon retirement he was a bus driver and janitor with the Licking School District.
A graveside service is 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Williams Cemetery, Licking. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Abounding Hope Church, P.O. Box 1004, Licking, Mo., 65542.
Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.
Services are entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, Licking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.