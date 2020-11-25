Theresa Marie (Bernard) Miller, age 83, passed away on Nov. 24, 2020, under the care of Mercy Hospice Services at her home in Washington, Mo. She was born on Sept. 30, 1937, in Abbeville, La., to Alpha and Laura (White) Bernard.
She met Warren Miller when he was working the oil fields in Louisiana. They were married Sept. 25, 1956, and started a family. They moved to Missouri after a couple years where Theresa remained the rest of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her son, Warren Keith. Theresa is survived by her daughters, Tina Miller of Austin, Texas, and Jennifer Hill of Washington, Mo.; and her son, Larry Miller of Washington, Mo.; also brother, Emery Bernard; sisters, Mary Lou LeBlanc, Laura Mae Broussard and Brenda Boudreaux of Abbeville, La.; she loved her grandchildren, Sean Conway, Chris Conway, Chelsea Hill, Luke Hill, Brett Hill, Trevor Hill, Forrest Miller, Grant Miller, Alex Miller and Stuart Miller.
Theresa enjoyed planting her flowers, gardening and baking. She loved to “visit” with all her grandchildren, nephews and nieces spread across the country.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Allen Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
Graveside services are noon Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Allen Cemetery with Father Joe Wormek officiating. Pallbearers were Larry Miller, Forrest Miller, Grant Miller, Alex Miller, Stuart Miller and Sean Conway. Services are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
