THENA DAMPIER

Thena Ilena (Peck) Dampier was born June 27, 1934, in Wright County, Mo., to John Henry and Maude Wade Peck. She went to be with her Lord on Jan. 15, 2021, after a long illness. She is survived by her husband, Robert (Bob) Loren Dampier, and her children, Sidney Glenn Crowley III, Rhode Island; William (Bill) Ivess Crowley and his wife, Laura, Houston, Mo.; Ramona (Mona) Lynne Crowley, Springfield, Mo.; Kevin Timothy Crowley and his wife, Laura, Houston, Mo.; Michelle Lea Dampier, Houston, Mo.; stepdaughter Jeana Jo Lane and husband, Jody; and her faithful companion and dog, Gracie. In addition, Thena has 14 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
Thena was preceded in death by her parents and her seven siblings Vietta, Mavis, Ruby, Raymond, Charles, Martha and Ralph. She was the last surviving member of her generation in the family.
As a young girl, her family alternated living in Springfield, Mo., and their farm in Wright County. The family sometimes traveled with her father, John Peck, who worked as a migrant farmer in Colorado, California and Nevada. At the start of World War II, the family lived nearby San Diego, Calif., where two of her sisters and her mother and father worked at the shipyards. She attended elementary school in Manes and Plato, Mo. She later attended Central High School in Springfield, Mo.
On Oct. 13, 1951, she eloped to marry Sidney Glenn Crowley Jr. of Springfield, Mo., in Newton County, Ark. They resided in Springfield and to this union, four children were born: Sidney, Bill, Mona and Kevin. On March 27, 1963, her husband, Sidney, was killed in a vehicle accident while on the job for Southwestern Bell.
In December 1966, she married Bob Dampier and relocated the family to Independence, Mo., where Bob worked for National Life Insurance. Bob and Thena left the big city to move to a 264-acre farm in Texas County near Sargent, Mo. On April 6, 1969, their daughter, Michelle was born.
In 1971, the family relocated to Houston, Mo., where Bob ran the pool hall in Raymondville. In 1984, Bob and Thena bought Houston Discount Center. They increased the merchandise offerings to include furniture and fabric. This business was later sold to their son, Bill, and it was renamed Crowley’s HomeWorks. This same business is now owned by their younger son, Kevin. In 1998, Bob and Thena retired to their property just outside of Bennett Springs Park near Lebanon, Mo., and enjoyed gardening, hosting family get togethers, going to yard sales and dances at the VFW. After over 20 years, they reluctantly moved back to Houston, Mo., to be closer to their children.
Thena devoted her life to her family. She was proud to say that she chose her career as a wife and mother and taking care of all her family’s needs. She was well known as a fantastic cook and no one who visited her went home hungry.
She was an amazing quilter and made sure that all her children and grandchildren had a quilt from Nanny. Prior to working with Bob in Houston Discount Center, she was well known as a seamstress and made many wedding dresses for young brides in the area as well as three-piece suits for the men. She continued sewing until her eyesight began to fail her in 2013.
Thena thoroughly enjoyed traveling. Her favorite trips included going to Florida to visit her son Sid in Orlando, Fla., and her brother, Ralph and his wife, Nadine, at Gatlinburg, Tenn. Her daughters, daughters-in-law and granddaughters started a tradition of annual “girls’ trips” and she thoroughly enjoyed those special times in Eureka Springs, St. Charles, Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and Savannah, Ga. When her grandson Ben was on America’s Got Talent, she and Bob traveled to New York City and attended the live taping.
Thena accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her Savior at an early age and was confident in her salvation. She had stated in recent days that she was looking forward to seeing her God and her family waiting for her in Heaven.
Visitation is 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Shadel’s Colonial Chapel, Lebanon. Funeral services follow at 1 p.m. Burial is in the Plad Cemetery.
