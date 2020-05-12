Terry Gene Mings Jr., age 60, son of Terry Mings Sr. and Lois (Postlewait) Mings, was born Nov. 1, 1959, in Houston, Mo. He passed away May 7, 2020, at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston.
Terry grew up in Houston, and attended Houston Schools until the 11th grade, later obtaining his GED. He entered the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country, as a Navy Machinist and Military Police, retiring after 20 years in 2006.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Sammy; a niece, Christy Mings; a nephew, Nathan Bramer; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.
He is survived by five children. Four sons, Steve Mings, Steven Ray Mings, Kenneth Mings and Brent Mings; a daughter, Shelly Mings Pierce; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Brenda Michaud and Velma Mings; two brothers, Mike and Charles Mings; and four nephews.
Terry enjoyed hunting, and fishing. He was also an excellent carpenter, like his dad. He loved NASCAR and watching the races. Terry also enjoyed his time in the service and being a Sailor.
The family will be hosting a memorial service at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Mo., at a later date. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
