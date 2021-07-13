Terry Ray Edington, age 64, born April 1, 1957, in Sikeston, Mo., to Omer and Velma Edington. He passed away at his home in Houston, Mo.
He lived most of his life in Houston where he had an abundance of family and lifelong friends. He had a heart of gold and would do anything to help anyone he could. Terry enjoyed playing sports like pool, bowling, golf, horseshoes and especially basketball. He loved spending time with his sons and grandchildren. He spent many years working in Cabool, Mo., making countertops, and as a semi-truck driver. He always found a way to keep busy.
Terry is preceded in death by his younger brother, Kevin Michael Edington.
He is survived by his father, Omer Edington; mother, Velma Edington; older brother, Ed Edington and wife, LeAnn; younger sister, Cheryl Edington; younger brother, Jeff Edington and wife, Carla; oldest son, Jason Edington and significant other, Donna and children, Jaice, Logan and Conner; middle son, Michael Edington and wife, Janae and children, Jalyn, and Mylea; and youngest son, Dalton Edington and wife, Kayla and children, Paityn, Shailynn, Kinzleigh and Brinlee.
Terry always had a great sense of humor and could make you laugh and had a personality that would lift you up no matter what. He is going to be greatly missed by everyone he has left behind.
A celebration of his life is 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston, with Pastor Danny Delcour officiating. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
