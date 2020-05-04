TERRY AMBURN

Terry Lynn Amburn, 61, was born in Houston, Mo., on Oct. 8, 1958, to Carl Henry Amburn and Barbara Ann Perkins Amburn. He left this world on April 26, 2020.
Terry had done many things in life. He ran a rental car business, did landscaping and served as an Army Ranger. Foremost, Terry was a Barber, a very good Barber, of which was his chosen profession of 30 years. And many of those in his family, as well.
Terry loved life, he loved to hunt, fish, loved working and living on the family farm. He enjoyed spending time with his family, his girlfriend and her grandson. Starting the mower or the Chevy up, just to take him for a ride. He liked to take walks to the pond with his dog and cat following closely by.
Terry was a good man and even better friend to the people who were blessed to know him. More than anything, Terry was a Christian and baptized in His name.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Carl Henry Amburn and Barbara Ann Perkins; stepfather, Lonnie McKinley; and stepmother, Gaynell Amburn; two brothers, Maurice and Glen Amburn.
He leaves to mourn his passing: Daughter, Tara; and son, Maverick, his brothers, Lee Johnson, Carl Amburn Jr. and Brian McKinley; girlfriend, Deborah Wade; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, Mo. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.
PAID
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.