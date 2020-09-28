Susan Elizabeth Biram, age 68, left this earth for her heavenly home on Sept. 24, 2020, in Licking, Mo. Susan was born on March 1, 1952, in Independence, Mo., to the late Ed and Elizabeth Johnson.
Her family moved to Moberly, Mo., when she was 3, then to Hannibal when she was 10. She was a freshman in college when the family moved to Warrensburg. Upon graduating from Central Missouri State University in 1974, Susan took a huge leap of faith to go from city girl to country girl. Little did she know, the small town of Plato, Mo., would become the home in which she met and married her husband of 44 years, adopted her daughter and made her mark on education.
Susan taught for the Plato School District for 28 years, impacting the lives of hundreds of students through teaching public speaking, foreign language and theater. Susan was honored to serve her church, Roby Christian, by playing the piano, singing, leading Sunday School, hosting the youth group, and ministering to others through her spiritual gifts of compassion and kindness.
Susan is survived by her husband, Bobby, of Plato, Mo.; one daughter, Linda Meckem and husband, David, also of Plato, Mo.; three siblings, Karen Ryburn and husband, Paul of Pomona, Mo., Roberta Gregg and husband, Wayne, of Lee's Summit, Mo., and Chris Johnson of Marshall, Mo. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Gunnar and Carlee; two sisters-in law; and two brothers-in-law; a host of nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and nephews; very special church family and friends; and many students who also held a special place in her heart.
Memorials are suggested to the Susan Biram Scholarship Fund, C/O Plato Schools. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
Services are 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Roby Christian Church with Landon Justice officiating. Burial was in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
Pallbearers are Benny Haney, Jake Pinkston, Mike Pinkston, Randy Pinkston, Phil Shreves and Cayl Steinbrink.
