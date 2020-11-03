Sue (Deck) Silveus, age 71, daughter of Lyle and Effie (Gross) Deck was born Aug. 12, 1949, in Springfield, Mo. She passed away Oct. 31, 2020, at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, Mo.
Sue is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Johnnie, Bobby and Russell Deck, and two sisters, Betty Bennett and Frances Stokes; and her first husband, David McKinney.
Survivors include her loving husband, David, of Houston; three sisters, Linda Durham of Ferguson, Mo., Mary Willis of Rogersville, Mo., and Diann Clark of Rogersville, Mo.; one brother, Jimmy Deck of Las Vegas, Nevada; two daughters and sons-in-law, Mark and Christina (McKinney) Jennings of Verona, Mo.; and Justin and Sarah (McKinney) Perkins of Elkland, Mo.; two sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Stacey Silveus and Joshua and April McKinney, both of Houston.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: William, Kammie, Randy, Shelby and Laine Jennings; Ryan Jennings and his wife, Aleesha; Megan Ashworth and her husband, Clay; Kaleb Silveus; Amelia and Connor McKinney; and Emily, Silas, Samuel, Eli and Ivy Perkins. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren: Grace Grass, Waylen Jennings, Cameron Ashworth and Cade Ashworth.
Sue grew up in Houston, Mo., and graduated from Houston High School in 1967. She married David McKinney in July 1967. After the death of her first husband in May 1980, Sue was remarried on Oct. 3, 1981, to David Silveus. Sue was a member of the First Christian Church of Houston, Mo., where she had been an active member of the congregation for many years.
Sue loved crocheting, reading and making scrapbooks for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed camping with her husband and friends. She was an amazing cook and baker who loved making meals for her friends and family. She adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with them.
Sue was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was always serving others and will be truly missed by those who were blessed to have her in their lives. Her family takes comfort in knowing she is home with her Savior.
Memorials may be made to Texas County Hospice of Care. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
Visitation is 10 a.m. until noon Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Houston First Christian Church, with a Celebration of her Life beginning at noon at the church with Ryan Jennings officiating. Services are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
