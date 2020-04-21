Steven Wayne Dabney, 64, was born on Nov. 5, 1955, in Topeka, Kan., to Albert and Marlene Clark Dabney. He passed away April 17, 2020, in West Plains.
After graduating high school, Mr. Dabney served three years in the Army, stationed in California and Texas. He married while in the military, returning to Topeka, and welcoming daughter, Rachael, and son, Trevor. He moved to Missouri in the early 1980s, working as a log home builder. He married Jill in 1991, and gained Trent as a son.
Mr. Dabney became a Christian in November 1989. He went on mission trips to build churches in Haiti and Mexico, and served as a Gideon for several years. He was a member and board president of Countryside Worship Church.
Mr. Dabney was truly a Renaissance man, and his passion was learning new things. He loved farming, enjoyed raising Hereford hogs, Red Angus cattle and Shetland sheepdogs. His hobbies included reading, scuba diving, cheesemaking, hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, beekeeping, restoring old furniture, rebuilding vehicles, motorcycle riding and bluegrass music. He was an excellent carpenter and builder. In his spare time, he and his wife could be found traveling the backroads of Missouri, exploring small towns, state parks and points of interest in between. Steve was the embodiment of 1 Thessalonians 4:11-12.
Mr. Dabney was an active member of the Ozark Mountains Repeater Ham Radio Club and the Army Military Auxiliary Radio System (MARS). He was a former member of the Christian Motorcycle Association.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Marlene Dabney. He is survived by his wife, Jill; daughter, Rachael Eve; sons, Trevor and Trent; two grandchildren; sisters, Gail Dabney, Alberta Culbreath, Lisa McKinney and Alison Dabney; and other relatives.
His body was cremated. A Celebration for Life service is Saturday, May 9. A visitation is noon to 1 p.m. at Houston Free Will Baptist Church. Services will follow at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Gideons or the Coldwater Cemetery Association.
Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com
