Steven Morris McCarry, age 77, son of John and Hazel (Wilson) McCarry was born Jan. 19, 1944, in Bendon, Mich. He passed away Feb. 7, 2021, at home in Houston, Mo.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John, and Francis; and a sister, Silvia Hoagland.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine of the home; two sons, Rodney of White Cloud, Mich., and Steven Michael (Julie) of Comstock Park, Mich.; four sisters, Lula Snyder of Kingsley, Mich., Rose Harrand of Grawn, Mich., Helen (Chuck) Norton of Walnut Cove, N.C., and Gloria (Vern) of Interlochen, Mich.; one brother, Norm (Evelyn) of Bear Lake, Mich; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Steve grew up in Honor, Mich., and attended Honor Schools. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1960 and spent 30 months in Hawaii as an engineer and was honorably discharged in 1964.
Steve married Cheryl Six in 1965 and to this union two sons were born. They divorced in 1980. Steve married Elaine Besemer in 1987 and they enjoyed 34 years together.
He loved guns, arguing politics, playing cards, flying ultralight airplanes, shooting pool and volunteering at the Houston Senior Center.
Steve owned and operated a barber shop in Bear Lake, Mich., for several years. Wednesday nights were always poker nights.
He was well loved and will be missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Houston Senior Center, 301 S. Grand Ave., Houston, Mo., 65483. No services are being held. Cremation was under Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.