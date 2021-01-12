STAN BOOKER

Stanley “Stan” David Booker, age 66, of Woodstock, Ga., died peacefully at Heritage Hospice with his wife by his side on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, after a brief period with kidney failure. We rejoice in Stan’s faith in the Lord, the great love he held for his wife and that he now runs on streets of gold.
Stan is survived by his wife, Charlene Coe Booker; sister-in-law, Leasha Booker; niece, Tara Booker Williford, two children, Landon and Leah; nephew, Tiger Booker and wife, Gena, and two children Addie and Avie. Stan’s extended family includes hundreds. Stan was predeceased by his brother, Steve Booker in 2011; his father, Harold Booker in 1972; and his mother, Irma Booker Haney in 2018.
Stan was born in Rolla, Mo., grew up in Houston, Mo., in Texas County. Stan graduated from Southwest Missouri State University, Springfield, Mo., in 1987. Stan was married to Charlene Coe from 1999 to 2021.
A celebration of Stan’s life was held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Charlene has requested that you leave an online comment on how Stan impacted your life. These comments will be treasures for her to keep.
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/WoodstockNaz
YouTube: http://bit.ly/wcn_tv (the wcn_tv portion off the address must be in lowercase letters)
