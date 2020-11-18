SIPPIE HOWARD

Joy came in the morning to Sippie G. Howard, 86, on Nov. 17, 2020, at her home in Centertown, Mo., as her fight with pancreatic cancer ended.
She will be joining her husband, Max D. Howard, and son, Steven Howard, and her parents, Manson and Ruth (Parker) Amick, in heaven.
This life well lived began July 11, 1934, at her parent’s home in Simmons/Cabool, Mo. She was a 1951 graduate of Houston High School and cosmetology school. Her 58 year blessed marriage to Max D. Howard started Dec. 20, 1953. She was a homemaker and had life long pleasures that included traveling, getting to visit all 50 states, Ireland and even India at age 80. Her church membership included Centertown Baptist Church and followed by First Baptist Church of Jefferson City, Mo., where Sippie and Max enjoyed working in Sunday School Preschool where the children called her “Mississippi.” Her hobbies included flower gardening and quilting. Her day wasn’t complete without a few card games, lunch out and some exercise. She actively participated in the Classy Red Hatters Club, River City Reds and Cultured Pearls where her friends became family.
Some of her greatest memories were annual Wildlife Summits with her grandchildren. Making family memories were more important to her rather than giving of gifts.
Her legacy continues on in daughter, Virginia L. Yacko (David) of Walterboro, S.C., and granddaughter, Amanda K. Barney (Gavin) of Moncks Corner, S.C. and grandson, Jonathan E. Yacko (Natalie) of North Chittenden, Vt., and 2 much loved great-granddaughters, Paige and Avery of South Carolina. Strong family ties will continue on with sisters, Zeline Altis of Chesterfield, Mo., and Patsy Welch of Springfield, Mo. and brother, Clem Amick (Marlene) of Houston, Mo., and numerous extended family. Sippie truly believed every day is a precious gift from God to be enjoyed.
Due to the current pandemic and health and safety concerns a memorial service will hopefully be planned in the upcoming spring.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bowlin-Cantriel Funeral Service, California, Mo.
PAID
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.