Shirley Janet Walsh-Gleason passed away Dec. 25, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 13, 1935, to Alwilda Kidder and William Polk, on a farm high above the Wabash River in Cass County, Ind. She lived in Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Tennessee, South Carolina and Illinois, but made her final home for more than 20 years in Houston, Mo.
In 2008, Janet married her high school sweetheart, George Gleason, in the Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Janet is survived by her husband, George; four children, Terry Walsh, Steve Walsh, Winnie Bade and Tim Walsh; and four grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Bob Polk and Herbert Polk, and many nieces and nephews. Her parents, brother, Norman; and sister, Carolyn, preceded her in death.
Janet loved to feed stray cats and wild birds. As a child, she made clothes for kittens and dreamed of living in heaven with the animals.
A private family burial is Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Pine Lawn Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.