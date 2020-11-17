Sherron Kay (Anderson) Jenkins, age 77, was born July 4, 1943, in Raymondville, Mo., to Kermit and Lucy (Manes) Anderson. She passed away Nov. 16, 2020, at her home in Houston, Mo. She attended Raymondville School and graduated from Houston High School in 1961. She married the love of her life Steve Jenkins April 2, 1966, and to this union one daughter, Cindy, and three sons, Steven, Chad and Chris were born.
Sherron spent most of her life in Houston, Mo., where she worked at H.D. Lee and Brown Shoe. She retired as the beloved lunch lady at Raymondville School.
Sherron loved her family, cooking and having them for holiday dinners. She also liked to garden and work in her yard.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Terry Anderson.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Jenkins; children, Cindy Hackbarth and husband, Chris, of Springfield, Mo., Steven Jenkins and wife, Kimmy, of Houston, Mo., Chad Jenkins and wife, Caroline, of Houston, Mo., and Chris Jenkins and wife, Michelle, of Success, Mo.; 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Yvonna Bacon of Topeka, Kan., Nadean Maiden of Dunning, Neb. and Barbara Wade of Stasburg, Colo.; one brother, Dwayne Anderson of Rio Rancho, N.M.; and a host of family and friends.
A graveside service is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Central Baptist Cemetery. Pastors Dennis Ulrey, David Barbee and Bruce Allen will officiate. Pallbearers will be Lee Schafer, Allen Schafer, Bob Schafer, Eddie Burch, Dennis Hobbs and Tony Buffett. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to Central Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com Arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston, Mo.
