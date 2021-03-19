Sharon Kaye (Storie) Sullins was born Oct. 25, 1943, in Ellis Prairie, Mo. She departed her earthly home in Licking, Mo., to be with her Lord and Savior on March 18, 2021, at the age of 77.
Sharon Kaye married Harold D. Sullins on Aug. 15, 1959, and to this union four boys were born, whom she bragged on daily.
Sharon Kaye is survived by her husband, Harold; four boys, Keith and wife Kathy of Billings, Mo., Harold Ray and wife Linda, Rodney, and Rick and wife Tammy, all of Licking, Mo.; grandchildren, Andrea Dukeman of St. Charles, Mo., Lynsey (Jake) Scheets of Yukon, Mo., Benn Sullins of Licking, Mo., Kennedy Sullins of Joplin, Mo., Jeremy (Amanda) Carter of Republic, Mo., Ryan (Caylin) Meister of Springfield, Mo., Blaire (Adam) Swadley of Davis, Calif.; great-grandchildren, Mylie, Aubrie and Willa Faye Peterson, Paisley Rae Scheets, Tommy Dukeman, Schyler Sullins, Nora and Layne Carter, Grant and Clark Swadley; brother-in-laws, Frank (Pat) Sullins, Bert Huff and Harvey (Carol) Sullins; sister-in-laws, Zedna (Kenny) Ullom, Maybelle Gale, Alta (Jim) Huff, Geneva Burgdorf and Katie Sullins; and many nieces and nephews dear to her heart.
Sharon Kaye is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Willie Faye Storie; brother, Wayne Storie; daughter-in-law, Paula Jo Sullins; sister-in-laws, Velma Storie, Bertha Burgess and Caroline Huff; and brother-in-laws, Benji Gale and Tilden Sullins.
At a very young age, Sharon Kay accepted the Lord into her heart and loved sharing her faith with others. She and Harold attended Montauk Baptist Church until their health no longer allowed them to.
Sharon Kay worked at Rawling’s Sporting Goods in Licking, Mo., for 33 plus years, with many of her sister-in-laws and a host of dear friends. After retiring from Rawling’s, she worked at Walmart in Houston, Mo., to get first dibs on holiday clearance.
Going to the lake, fishing and playing bingo at the local VFW with family and friends were things that brought her much joy.
Sharon Kaye was loved by all who knew her and will be missed so much. Until we meet again.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Craddock Cemetery with Pastor Phillip McGuire officiating. Pallbearers include Harold Ray Sullins, Ricky Sullins, Benn Sullins, Keith Sullins, Rodney Sullins and Jeremy Carter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Craddock Cemetery Fund, something that was dear to her heart. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, Licking.
PAID
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.