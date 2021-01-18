Sharon Jeanell Henry, 91, of Raymondville passed away Jan. 18, 2021, at Phelps Health in Rolla, MO. She was born on Jan. 8, 1930, in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of William and Tressie Good.
Mrs. Henry was raised in McGregor, Iowa. She was adopted by William and Tressie Good when she was six and moved to South English, Iowa. She married Robert L. Henry in 1948, and they had six children.
In 1964, they moved to Raymondville where she remained. They were married for 32 years. She loved to sew, and her garden was always beautiful. She loved to can all her vegetables, enjoyed cooking and had a wonderful sense of humor.
She is survived by her best friend and companion, John Eash; daughters, Karla Turner, Vickie Kuehl and Brenda Wilson; sons, Darryle Henry, Robert Henry and Brian Henry; a sister, Helen Marlett; 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Tressie Good; grandchildren, Lisa Henry and Jason Turner; three sisters, three brothers and a stepbrother, William Good; and two grandchildren.
A visitation is noon Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Fox Funeral Home, Licking. A funeral service follows at 1 p.m. with Pastor Wayne Carrigan officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.
