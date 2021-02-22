Sara Jeanette (Bilderback) Dodds, age 43, daughter of Sue (Stark) Hodges and Marvin Bilderback, was born March 18, 1977, in Houston, Mo. She passed away Feb. 18, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo.
Sara is preceded in death by her mother, Sue; nephews Tristan and D’artangan Durham; grandparents, Norvin and June Stark; and father-in-law Allen Dodds Jr.
She is survived by her husband Douglas; two children, Dylann and Miakayla Dodds of Manes, Mo.; her father, Marvin and wife, Brenda; two sisters, Jeanie Durham and husband, Kevin, and Barbra Visage; step siblings, Loretta King and husband John, Amanda, Charles and Sharon; several nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.
Sara grew up in the Raymondville and Houston areas and graduated from Houston High School in 1995.
She married Douglas Dodds on Dec. 29, 1995, and to this union one son and one daughter were born.
Sara always spoke her mind and left nothing to thought. She was very creative and loved to craft. She enjoyed decorating the outdoor patio and windows at Sonic each season. She baked and decorated various cakes for any event. Sewing and junking also found space in her spare time.
Sara loved spending her time with her family and spoiling all the younger kids any chance she got. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Evans Funeral Home with JC Mitchell officiating. Burial was in Arthur’s Creek Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Pallbearers are Steven Dodds, Jarrel Neal, Eldon Bever, Ray Stark Jr., Shannon Visage and Mack Cooper. Honorary pallbearers are Charles Brown, John Dodds, Scott Dodds and Joseph Holt.
