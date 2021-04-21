Sandra Grove West, age 77, daughter of Leroy Grove and Delores Myers Troupe, was born Nov. 14, 1943, in South Bend, Ind.
She passed away April 20, 2021, at Houston House in Houston, Mo.
Mrs. West is preceded in death by her daughter, Jenniffer Hewitt; her husband, Michael West; two sisters, Betty and Violet; and her parents.
She is survived by her two sons, Raymond Hewitt of Milwaukee, Wis. and Richard Hewitt of Houston, Mo.; two sisters, Peggy and Jackie; three brothers, Phil, Chuck and Joe; 12 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. West grew up in the South Bend area and moved to Los Angeles, Calif., where she graduated from high school. She worked in the banking industry and later in healthcare.
Mrs. West was raised Catholic and encouraged her children to have a strong relationship with God.
She enjoyed being outdoors, watching the Green Bay Packers and spending time with her family. She enjoyed bingo and playing cards with her friends and family and especially loved her grandchildren and always made sure they had a treat ready when they came to see her.
No services are planned. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
