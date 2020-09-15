Samuel Alford Sawyer, age 82, son of James Franklin and America Alice Barton Sawyer, was born Jan. 26, 1938, in Raymondville, Mo. He passed away Sept. 12, 2020, at Phelps Health, Rolla.
Mr. Sawyer worked his life in the timber around the Raymondville area.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank, and Alice; two brothers, Bud Sawyer and Johnny Sawyer; and four sisters, Cleda Wells, Vada Stagner, Evelyn Sawyer and Nettie Conley.
He is survived by two sisters, Kathleen Sawyer of Raymondville and Sylvia Goucher of Independence, Mo.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Sawyer had many interests and hobbies, including CB hand operating, with his handle being “Pontiac,” deer hunting, his animals, his flowers and watching all the wildlife in the yard, cave hunting on Big Creek and Ashley Creek, watching western movies, going to the Eatin’ Place to eat and visit with his friends and neighbors, visiting his nieces and nephews, and having people read the Bible to him.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Mahan Cemetery.
Online condolence may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home with services beginning at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Pastor Lynn Gayer officiating. Burial is in Mahan Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
