Ruth Marie (Cook) Kimrey, age 88, of Plato, Mo., passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, Mo. She was born Oct. 11, 1932 in Cookville, Mo., to Leo and Vera (Thomas) Cook.
Ruth spent most of her childhood in Cookville and at the age of 16 married the love of her life, Edd Kimrey. To that union 10 children were born, Shirley, Judy, Nina, Barbara, Carol, Eddie, Kenny, Gary, Mike and Cristi.
Ruth was baptized as a child and was a member of the Plato Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Wayne, and Dorel Cook; her husband, Edd Kimrey; a son, Kenny Kimrey; two grandchildren, Amanda and Elton; and one great-grandson, Liam.
Ruth is survived by her children Shirley Morton of St Louis, Mo., Judy Mathis and husband, Bill, of Marshfield, Mo., Nina Bates of Lebanon, Mo., Barbara Stepp and husband, Rick, of Garrison, Mo., Carol Foell and husband, Rocky, of Lebanon, Mo., Eddie Kimrey and wife, Brenda, of Lebanon, Mo., Gary Kimrey and wife, Linda, of Lebanon, Mo., Mike Kimrey and wife, Michelle, of Marshfield, Mo.; and Cristi Smith and husband, Joe, of Roby, Mo.; 17 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
She loved flowers, gardening, quilting and watching her hummingbirds. Ruth was the happiest with her family around her. She was a devoted wife and mother. It is hard to put into words all the “things” that Mom was. She was simply the glue that held us all together.
Memorials are suggested to Stark Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Plato Christian Church with Eugene Earp officiating. Burial was in Stark Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Joshua Morton, Justin Mathis, Bryan Bates, Andrew Foell, Brent Deckard, Timothy Kimrey, Cooper Kimrey, Hayden Smith and Deric Kimrey.
PAID
