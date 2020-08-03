William R. “Rudy” Grice, 89, of Houston, passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the Kabul Nursing Home. He was born Jan. 22, 1931, in Pelican, La., the son of William R. and Annie (Williams) Grice.
Mr. Grice was a decorated U.S. Army Vietnam veteran; serving with the 1st Infantry Division. He retired in 1968 as a 1st sergeant.
Rudy was preceded in death by his wife, Lilly. He is survived by three sons, Alan, Michael and Douglas; four stepchildren and 14 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home of Cabool, Mo. Online condolences may be made at www.egcfuneralhome.com.
