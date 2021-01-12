RUBY RAMSEY

Jan. 11, 2021, under the watchful eye of her faithful daughter, another of the “Greatest Generation” passed from this life to one with a glorious future.
Ruby Maxine Carter Ramsey was born June 13, 1927, to Oscar and Leah Snyder Carter. Being raised in rural, Depression era, pre-World War II, Missouri, helped form her work ethic, attitude and determination that still lives on today in her family. Miss Ruby wore many hats throughout her 93 years, but her favorite was “Granny” (and she didn’t need the picture to prove it). Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the joy of her life and she brought such fun and tender care that each of them knew they were her favorite.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, husband Hershel Ramsey, six brothers, Wes, Harvey, Marshall, Wilford, Kenneth and Vernon Carter; and two sisters, Lorene Postlewait and Hazel Postlewait.
Hershel and Ruby were married Dec. 10, 1955 and raised seven children: Carolyn (Ed) Fordyce, James (Donita) Carter, Sharon (Mike) Schulz, Hershel JR (Theresa) Ramsey, Marlene (Jimmy) Page, and twins Bob Ramsey and Bill (Rita) Ramsey. Ruby also mothered countless nieces and nephews and many others who were always welcomed with open arms. Truly she was the original “super mom.” Her legacy continues and grows throughout Missouri, Oklahoma, Illinois and Florida with grandchildren and great-grandchildren whose birthdays were always remembered. She made sure everyone was recorded correctly in her family Bible.
Ruby was the focal point of her large family and the glue that held it secure. She was not afraid to voice her opinion or displeasure at any disturbance or to appreciate the serenity of the moment. Ruby always had a playful comeback and cheerful outlook on life. A beautiful lady, whose beauty came not from outward adornment but from her inner self; the unfading beauty of a quiet and gentle spirit which is of great worth in God’s sight. And what sights she is seeing now! Ruby embodied her name and was a genuine treasure to us. She was “Mom” and she never met a kid she didn’t like.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Oakland Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
Services are 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Faith Fellowship Church with Pastor Bill Villapiano and Leon Slape officiating. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Brad Carter, Tye Ramsey, Jonathan Page, Matthew Ramsey, Cody Ramsey and Jacob Ramsey. Honorary pallbearers were Allen Fordyce and Michael Schulz.
