Ruby M. Smith, 91, daughter of Hereford and Mary Etta (Brown) McKinney was born on July 24, 1929, in Houston, Mo. She passed away on Oct. 21, 2020, in Houston, Mo.
She married Ray D. Smith on April 25, 1950. They no children but were blessed to have 21 nieces and nephews they enjoyed spending time with on the farm.
Life was enjoyed on their farm for 65 years milking and raising beef cattle, side by side. Ruby and Ray usually had a big garden enjoyed sharing all their produce with others. She cooked her many vegetables for family at the huge gathering every Thanksgiving on the farm. Family never left hungry and many left with a full plate.
In Ruby’s spare time, her work career began at Lily’s Dry Goods after graduation. She was encouraged by a dear friend, to apply at the courthouse and of course, she got the job. From the courthouse Ruby went into banking, where she spent 30 plus years, retiring around 1995. Her favorite part of her daily schedule was stopping to check on her Mom and to do what was needed.
Ruby accepted the Lord at an early age and was a lifelong member Ozark Baptist Church. She was faithful serving on many committees as well as teaching Sunday School for several years. She loved the Lord and prayed each and every family member would be saved.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sister, Violet; brother, Roy; sister-in-law, Dessie Beasley; brothers-in-law, Earl Lee Smith and Ronnie Crebo; niece, Gwenda Stone; and nephew, David Beasley.
She is survived by her sister, Angus Faye Crebo of Washington, Ill; two brothers, Wayne A. Mckinney (Bonnie) of Houston, Mo., and Glen E. McKinney (Jenny) of Springfield, Mo.; sisters-in-law, Edna Roberts, Edith McKinney and Maggie Smith, all of Houston, Mo. and Fern Burch (Vernon) of Kansas City, Mo. Also the twinkle of Aunt Ruby’s eye were many nieces and nephews.
Ruby loved her simple life and was thankful for every blessing received daily. She will be remembered for her patience, willingness to serve and compassionate nature. We felt we had an angel among us.
“Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” Psalm 23:6
PAID
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.