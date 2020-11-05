Ruby Mae Gorrell Richardson, 78, was born May 14, 1942, in Houston, Mo., to Lewis and Juanita Wolfe Gorrell. She passed away Nov. 2, 2020, at Texas County Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Richardson grew up in Ellis Prairie and graduated from Houston High School in 1960. She married George Richardson on Jan. 25, 1963, at her mother’s home in Success, Mo. She stayed busy raising five children: Brenda, Delmar, Dannie, Lucinda (Cindy) and Dustin.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George; a daughter, Brenda Mason; and two sisters, Betty Kell, and Delores Warner.
Surviving are her children, Delmar Richardson of Success, Mo., Dannie Richardson of Salem, Mo., Lucinda Flores of St. James, Mo., and Dustin Richardson of Roby, Mo.; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Evelyn Galligher of Hallsville, Mo., Barbara Willson of Bucyrus, Mo., Bonnie Warner of Springfield, Mo., Beverly Green of Success, Mo., and Donna Taylor of Licking, Mo.; and her special friend and traveling companion, Wilford Garrett of Success, Mo.
Mrs. Richardson enjoyed crocheting, quilting, embroidery, playing cards and her family. She was blessed to gain a special friend and partner with Wilford beginning in 2011. They danced and traveled frequently.
Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
Services are 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Villapiano officiating.
