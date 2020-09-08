Rosanna Marie (Hernandez) Hathaway, daughter of Kathy (Lofland) Lewis and the late Simon Hernandez, was born Aug. 18, 1984, in Santa Paula, Calif., and passed away suddenly Sept. 4, 2020, at her home in Plato, Mo. She was 36 years and 18 days of age.
Rosanna spent summers visiting her grandparents and volunteering with them at the Texas County Food Pantry before moving to Houston, Mo., around the age of 12. She graduated from Houston High School in 2002. From an early age, Rosanna displayed a tenacious work ethic, taking great pride in everything she was involved in. She participated in many clubs and activities throughout junior high and high school. In 2007, she graduated from Truman State University with a bachelor’s degree in graphic design. During college, she was able to travel abroad, visiting many places throughout Europe. Rosanna married Jason Hathaway July 20, 2013, in Plato, Mo.
Rosanna was a very hard worker. She had worked for AmeriCorps in Hartville, Resource Conservation and Development Councils in Houston, Mountain Grove News-Journal and Precision Graphics, and as an event coordinator for Big Country 99. At the time of her passing, she was working as the Cabool Chamber of Commerce director. Rosanna was always busy and was involved in many graphic design endeavors throughout the area. She was also the Roby Citizen’s Center board president, and gave endless hours to bettering her community and the communities where she worked.
She was a very talented event hostess and organized countless benefit events. She loved to cook for her family and friends and for the various events she was involved in. She always greatly enjoyed attending her nieces’ and nephews’ sporting events. Rosanna embodied the heart of a servant leader. She loved people and lived her life to help those around her and to make her part of the world a better place. In her spare time, she loved being outside with her miniature donkeys, Kong and Kandy. There is truly no way to put into words all that she did in her 36 years. We were all blessed to have Rosanna in our lives.
Rosanna was preceded in death by her grandparents, her father, Simon Hernandez; and her father-in-law, Jim Hathaway.
She is survived by her husband, Jason Hathaway of their home in Plato, Mo.; her mother and stepfather, Kathy Lewis and Pablo Camarillo, of Houston, Mo.; her stepdaughters, Macy Maxey and Rachel Hathaway; her siblings, Michael Hernandez of Santa Paula, Calif., Christina Black and her husband, David, of Suisun City, Calif., Jason Hernandez of Santa Paula, Calif., and Matthew Kays and his wife, Andrea, of Elizabeth, Ark., one stepbrother, Christopher Camarillo, one stepsister, Joanna Camarillo, both of Houston, Mo.; her brother-in-law, Chris Hathaway and his wife, Amy, of Plato, Mo., her sisters-in-law, Shelly Hathaway of Plato, Mo., Susan Shrode and her husband, Wesley, of Manes, Mo., Stacy Fletcher and her husband, Toby, and Sherelle Hathaway, all of Plato, Mo., many nieces, nephews, other family, and many, many neighbors and friends who will dearly miss her.
