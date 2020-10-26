ROGER PARKER

Roger Lynn Parker, age 76, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. He was born Dec. 15, 1943, in Red Oak, Iowa, the son of Melvin and Marie Parker. He was a Houston (Mo.) High School graduate. Roger served his country in the U.S. Army.
During his working career Roger worked at MFA Packing, Reyco, Alton Box Company, and most recently was employed by Cox Health Systems in custodial services.
Survivors include three children and their spouses, Theresa and Kelly Sartain of Ozark, Starla and Tony Campbell of Springfield, and Jerry and Chelly Parker of Florida; several grandchildren; his wife Sandra’s children and grandchildren; four siblings, Charlotte Cameron and husband Bob of Mountain Grove, Richard and Charlotte Parker of Broken Arrow, Okla., Wanda Sue Sillyman of Springfield and Willa Jean Baldwin of Springfield; nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Roger’s wife, Sandra, preceded him in death as well as his sister Linda and parents.
A graveside service with full military honors was 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield.
Arrangements were under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
PAID
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.