Roger Lee Hurst was born Nov. 20, 1958, in Houston, Mo., to Ronald Clay Hurst and Thelma Grace Kimrey. He passed away July 17, 2021, at Cox South in Springfield from severe health complications.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents; his maternal grandparents, Charles and Daisy Anne Kimrey, who lived on a farm located in Roby, Mo.; his paternal grandparents, Howard and Tencie Hurst from West Virginia; and an aunt, Eula Mae Kimrey, Roby, Mo.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Wilma Jean Taff Hurst; one stepson, John E. Thomas, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and other friends and family in the Roby and Houston, Mo., areas as well as in West Virginia.
Roger was a young man who loved his family and enjoyed being at his grandparents’ farm in Roby.
Growing up, he later forged his own path as a trader and as a vendor making deals at numerous trade shows across multiple states. He always said he enjoyed nothing more than to, “throw his hat out on the road shoulder — buying, selling, and trading and shootin’ the bull with anyone who would happen to stop and listen for a while.”
He loved the outdoors, loved to travel and see the sites all over the Ozarks and beyond.
He was a Christian.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Roger Hurst Memorial Fund, c/o Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.
Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, 2021 at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Graveside services are noon Friday at Pilot Knob Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
