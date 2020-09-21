Roger Ned Casebeer, 76, of Bolivar, passed away Sept. 15, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 14, 1944, in Jefferson City, Mo., the son of Ned and Juanita Casebeer. He graduated from Houston High School in 1962, and in 1965 graduated from Gradwohl School of Medical Technique in St. Louis.
He married Deanna Gentry on Oct. 2, 1965, in Willow Springs. He worked as a laboratory technician in Clinton, Mo. and Joplin, Mo., and was laboratory supervisor at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo., and Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, Mo.
He and his wife raised exotic animals on their farm near Bolivar.
He is survived by his wife; daughter, Nita, of Stockton and son, John Casebeer of Fort Sill, Okla.; and his brother, Ronald, of Houston, along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A service was 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Brighton Assembly in Brighton, Mo.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Convoy of Hope at convoyofhope.org.
