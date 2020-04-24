ROBIN VEST

Robin Michelle Vest was born June 25, 1965,  the daughter of Leroy Richard Vest and Dorothy Joyce (Grizzard) Vest in Granite City, Ill. Robin joined our Heavenly Father on April 16, 2020, at the age of 54.

Robin is preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Joyce Vest of Mountain View, Mo.

She is survived by one daughter, Amy (Kentner) Allen, husband, Lee Allen and three grandchildren, Isabella Bourgoin, Carter and Garrett Allen of Houston, Mo.; one son, Alex Kentner, and two grandchildren, Olivia and Oliver Kentner of West Plains, Mo.; one brother, Joe Vest; and one sister, Darla Vest (Bell); and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and one great-niece.

Robin enjoyed her grandbabies, spending time at the river collecting rocks and shopping. Robin had the biggest heart, the most beautiful dimples and truly loved her whole family. She will be deeply and forever missed by all of us.

The family will be hosting a Celebration of her Life at a later date. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. To express online condolences go to www.evansfh.com.

