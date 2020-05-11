Robin (Hebblethwaite) Hayes age 55, daughter of Robert and Wanda (Jones) Hebblethwaite was born Jan. 19, 1965 in St. Charles, Mo. She passed away on May 8, 2020, in Houston, Mo.
Robin is preceded in death by her father, infant sister, Sharon Davis; and nephew, Ryan Hebblethwaite.
She is survived by her mother, Wanda Hebblethwaite; son, Jeremy (Shawna) Foster; two daughters, Jessica (Wes) Campbell and Jerica (Jeff) Beasley; two brothers, Bobby (Mary) Hebblethwaite and Billy Hebblethwaite; two sisters, Brenda (Dean) Wilson and Beverly Hebblethwaite, all of Houston, Mo.; 11 grandchildren, Austin, Tyler, Kayla, Janessa, Jadasyn, Dakota, Allie, Kennedy, Kyson, Kayzlynn and Kessler; three great-grandchildren, Kensley, Audi and Rylan; and several nieces and nephews.
Robin grew up in the Houston area, attended Houston school and later received her GED. Robin then went on to graduate from RTC in Rolla, Mo. She proudly received her Medical Office Certificate.
Robin worked many years as a waitress for her mother Wanda at Mom’s Kitchen, later becoming proprietor where she made many lifelong friends. Her last seven years she spent being a caregiver for her mother.
Robin’s hobbies included bowling, riding four wheelers and road trips. Robin also enjoyed bingo, playing cards, music and singing karaoke, as well as shopping and getting her nails done. She had a contagious smile and personality and was always the laugh of the party.
Robin loved her children and grandchildren dearly. She will be missed greatly by her family and many friends.
Services are Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Evans Funeral Home. Pastor Bill Villapiano will officiate, with burial in the Allen Cemetery, Raymondville, Mo. Pallbearers are Austin Foster, Dakota James, Kyson Brede-Beasley, Tyler Guynn, Josh Hebblethwaite, Chance Hebblethwaite, Jody Jones and Larry Fleming.
Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
