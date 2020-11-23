Robert Wayne Hubbs was born Dec. 14, 1933, in Ellis Prairie, Mo., to Lacy and Clara (Mayfield) Hubbs. He departed this world surrounded by his family, on Nov. 18, 2020, at his cabin on Piney River at the age of 86 years, 11 months and 4 days.
Wayne enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Jan. 7, 1952, where he served until Dec. 20, 1955, with an honorable discharge on Jan. 6, 1960. Wayne served on the USS Frank E. Evans, a Summer-Class Destroyer, with the nickname “Gray Ghost,” which received five battle stars in the Korean War. Wayne received the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Presidential Unit Citation, Korean Service Medal (2), United Nations Service Medal and China Service Medal.
On March 27, 1954, he married the love of his life, Bertha Ellen Wilson, which he lovingly called her, Susie. To this union three daughters were born, Rhonda Renae, Robbin Rae and Rheva Ranell.
After military service, Wayne went into heavy construction, building roads in the Fort Leonard Wood area. He often stated that this was the work he really enjoyed doing. But ultimately went into residential and commercial construction and started a business, S & H Construction, with his brother-in-law, Garnett Sliger.
Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha; daughter, Robbin; and brother, Dean Hubbs.
He is survived by daughters, Renae Knapp (Mike) of Cabool, Mo., and Ranell Wilson (Steve James) of Houston, Mo.; grandsons, Curtis Hubbs (Gina), Kevin Reed (Alison) of Houston, Mo., Matt Knapp (Jennifer) of Willow Springs, Mo., Derek Wilson (Alicia) of Raymondville, Mo., Dalton Wilson (Taylor) of Rogersville, Mo.; granddaughter, Nicole Burks (J.D.) of Licking, Mo.; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; sisters, Irene Willson, Dorothy McCallister and Kay Zook; sister-in-law, Cledith Hubbs; and brothers-in-law, Jay Wilson (Donna), and Dean Wilson (Brenda); and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Wayne will be missed by all that knew him. He always had a big smile, a firm handshake and the warmest hugs. He loved his family and friends unconditionally and as his girls would say, “we knew we were loved, because he told us.”
Memorials are suggested to Hospice Compassus, Mountain Grove, Mo. Online condolences may be sent to www.evans.com.
Graveside services with full Military Honors were 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Pine Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Curtis Hubbs, Kevin Reed, Matt Knapp, Derek Wilson, Dalton Wilson, Mike Knapp, Kaleb Poynter and Steve James. Honorary pallbearers were Nathan Poynter, Robert Willson, Brian Willson, Kevin Zook and Rick McCallister.
