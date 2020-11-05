Robert Louis Aud, age 67, son of Marion and Evanel (Speers) Aud, was born July 4, 1953, in Springfield, Ill. He passed away on Oct. 30, 2020, in Houston, Mo.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, Marion.
He is survived by his mother, Evanel Aud; wife, JoAnn Aud; two sons, Joshua Dorman and Jordan Dorman; and sisters, Michell Byers, Christina Aud, Pamela Lovall and Donna Parks.
Robert grew up in Springfield, Ill., and attended Springfield High graduating in 1975.
He married JoAnn Boydston on May 26, 2007, in Arlington, Texas.
Robert worked for Allis Chalmers from 1971-1975 and from there was employed by Bell Helicopter Company from 1976 until his retirement in 2013.
Robert and JoAnn moved to the Houston, Mo., area in 2013 after his retirement and began enjoying the rural area lifestyle. It was the perfect place for him because he was a true outdoorsman. He loved kayaking, backpacking, going on many long trails enjoying the wildlife and many wonders of God’s world. He was a true fly fisherman, spending many hours at Montauk State Park. Bob was a talented gunsmith and marksman. He loved going to Big Piney Sportsman’s Club in Houston, but also through the years remained a member of the Arlington Sportsman’s Club in Texas. That always gave him a place to go and practice shooting with his sons or friends from the Arlington area.
Robert was a member of Faith Fellowship Church.
Robert made many friends in the different places he lived. He was friendly and helpful and enjoyed talking and visiting with others.
He will be missed by those who knew him and loved him.
Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
The family will host a Celebration of his Life at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Faith Fellowship with Pastor Bill Villapiano officiating. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
