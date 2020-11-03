Funeral services for Robert Louis Aud, 67, of Houston, are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Faith Fellowship, Houston.

Mr. Aud passed away Oct. 30, 2020, at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnn, of Houston; his mother, Evanel Aud, Springfield, Ill., and four sisters, Pam Lovall, Donna Parks, Christina Aud and Michell Byers.

Arrangements are under the director of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Send an online condolence at evansfh.com

