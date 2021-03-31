Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southwest Missouri. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&