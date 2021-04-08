Robert Gene Coats, 88, of Mount Vernon, Ill., passed away April 5, 2021, at his residence. He was born Sept. 11, 1932, in Houston, Mo., to Hershel and Fern Crawford Coats.
He married Eleanor Johnson Coats in Denver, Colo. on June 20, 1964.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Mark Coats of Mount Vernon, Ill.; daughter, Debbie Coats of Salida, Colo; brother, Kenneth Coats of Houston, Mo.; sister, Suzy Hoover of Houston, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Coats was preceded in death by his son, James Coats; and brothers Donald Coats and Keith Coats.
Mr. Coats served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member and deacon at Park Avenue Baptist Church and was an active Gideon member.
Mr. Coats taught at Mount Vernon Township High School, where his building trades program produced many homes in the Mount Vernon area. He loved playing his guitar and singing and performing western and gospel songs. He also enjoyed home remodeling projects and doing community volunteer work.
Burial is 1 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Wolford Cemetery, under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Gideons International or Park Avenue Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.