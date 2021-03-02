Rickey Cleve Fletcher, 66, was born Sept. 25, 1954, in Mountain Grove, Mo., to Dale and Leta Pittenger Fletcher and passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at his home in Roby, Mo.
He was married to Pam Helton. They had three children.
While a truck driver for most of his adult life, he enjoyed spending time with his kids, grandkids, family and friends as often as possible. Rick also enjoyed hunting, fishing, ATV riding, trips to the lake and watching old John Wayne movies.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Shirley Valentine.
Mr. Fletcher is survived by his children, Monique Fletcher, Natalin Fletcher and Clinton Fletcher. all of Plato, Mo., two grandchildren; two brothers, Bill Fletcher of Graff, Mo., and Larry Fletcher of Newburg, Mo., one sister, Kathy Crisp of Garland, Kan.; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, Mountain Grove, with Dewayne Weber officiating. Burial is in Manes Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Lions Club of Roby or Roby Citizens Center in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences: www.craighurttfuneralhome.com
