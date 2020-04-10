William Rick Roberts, 67, son of Son and Mildred Hankins Roberts, was born March 25, 1953, in Branson and passed away on April 8, 2020.
He was united in marriage to Rena Mae Wyman on June 17, 1972. They had three children: Stephanie, Missy and Kyle.
Mr. Roberts was baptized and attended Hartshorn Assembly of God. He was an active member of the Summersville Saddle Club and the Missouri Fox Trotting Horse Breed Association for many years.
He spent his early years as a “jack of all trades” including running the road grader and hauling many loads of cattle. In 2016, Rick, also known as ”Pee-Paw,” retired after 16 years of service at the South Central Correctional Center at Licking. But his true work took place on the farm, raising cattle and horses.
Mr. Roberts had a knack with horses and he enjoyed the challenge of breaking a colt with “potential.” He spent many nights in the show arena from Summersville to Ava, he enjoyed his time riding with grandson, Andrew, coaching granddaughters, Katie and Kaylyn, from the gate and leading grandkids and great-grandkids in the lead line.
He enjoyed turkey hunting and deer hunting with Kyle and Kaden. He looked forward to trips out West each year to hunt elk, antelope and bear, but as much as the hunting he enjoyed horseback riding down the mountains, the bugle of an elk and sitting around the fire back at camp with his hunting buddies. Mr. Roberts most recently enjoyed the thrill of a wild hog hunt. He loved being outdoors and the time spent with good friends.
Mr. Roberts was a family man, his greatest joy was when his whole family was together.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Son and Mildred Roberts; brother, Dean; and sisters, Elaine and Bernice.
Mr. Roberts is survived by his wife of 47 years, Rena; daughters, Stephanie and Missy and son, Kyle, all of Summersville; 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and a seventh due in September; brothers, Larry of Kissee Mills and Kenny of Ava; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were 11 a.m., Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Summersville Saddle Club Arena with Rev. Gary Steelman officiating. Interment was in the Bethel Cemetery. Services were under the care of Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net
