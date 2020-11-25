Richard Lee Bullock was born on July 24, 1929, in Independence, Mo. and died on Nov. 20, 2020, in North Richland Hills, Texas, after a long battle with congestive heart failure. He passed quietly at home with his wife beside him.
Dick, as he was known by his friends, grew up in Kansas City and Houston, Mo. After graduating from Houston High School in 1947, he attended the University of Missouri-Rolla and received a bachelor’s degree in Mining Engineering (1951), a master’s degree in Mining Engineering (1955), and a Doctor of Engineering (1975).
Dr. Richard Bullock was the Endowed Quenon Chair in Mining Engineering, University of Missouri-Rolla. After retiring from UM-Rolla (Professor Emeritus), he continued to teach online courses for the university for an additional 13 years, while doing extensive consulting in the U.S. and around the world.
He had over 60 years of experience in the mining industry in managing: mineral property evaluations, mine developments, projects, ongoing operations, mining research and multi-disciplined engineering design groups, including nuclear studies facilities.
He had a strong technical, economic and operating background which is why he was called upon, during his career, to perform a variety of engineering studies, mineral property feasibility or evaluation studies on over 250 prospective or operating properties. These properties included underground, as well as open pit and placer properties, and included commodities of lead, zinc, iron, copper, tungsten, uranium, gold, silver, platinum/palladium, molybdenum, coal, illmenite/rutile, nepheline-syenite, fluorspar, trona, and borates.
He received many awards, including the Society of Mining Engineer’s (SME) Jackling Lecture, Distinguished SME Member and the Distinguished M & E Division Member, as well as numerous teaching awards from SME and MS&T. He was a registered engineer in Missouri, Tennessee and New York, and a Qualified Person in Mining and Reserves. He is co-editor of three mining books and author of approximately 50 published technical papers. Additionally, he published his two-volume memoir From Hard Knocks to Hard Rocks: A Journey in My Shoes in 2018-‘19 and was featured in a two-part video interview for the American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical and Petroleum Engineers (AIME) Oral Heritage series in 2018.
Richard was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Lee Dyer Bullock (1899-1979); father, Royce Franklin Bullock (1898-1982); sister, Clema June Grubbs (1922-1980); brother, Royce Franklin Bullock Jr (1921-2017); and daughter, his guardian angel Christie Lee Bullock (1968-1971).
Richard is survived by his wife, Janice Fay Bullock, North Richland Hills, Texas; son, Richard Leavitt Bullock, Las Vegas, Nev,; daughter, Denise Muriel Bullock, and daughter-in-law, Joan Melissa Blankenship, Richmond, Ind.; step-daughter Jelaine Patricia Faunce and Bradley Faunce, both in Henderson, Nev.; and grandsons, Richard Leavitt Bullock and Brandon Stephen Lee Bullock.
Richard will be interred at Pine Lawn Cemetery, Houston, Mo., beside his beloved daughter, Christie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Richard L. Bullock Endowment for Mining Engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology (contact 573-341-6438 for additional information).
