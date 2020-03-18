Weather Alert

...PERIODS OF HEAVY RAINFALL TONIGHT AND THURSDAY... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT THURSDAY THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPRINGFIELD HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST KANSAS AND MISSOURI, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHEAST KANSAS, CHEROKEE AND CRAWFORD. IN MISSOURI, BARRY, BARTON, CAMDEN, CEDAR, CHRISTIAN, DADE, DALLAS, DENT, DOUGLAS, GREENE, HICKORY, HOWELL, JASPER, LACLEDE, LAWRENCE, MCDONALD, NEWTON, OZARK, PHELPS, POLK, PULASKI, SHANNON, STONE, TANEY, TEXAS, WEBSTER, AND WRIGHT. * FROM 1 AM CDT THURSDAY THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL BRING MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL TO THE REGION FROM LATE TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY. RAINFALL AMOUNTS FROM AROUND AN INCH UP TO TWO INCHES ARE EXPECTED OVER MANY LOCATIONS. LOCALIZED AMOUNTS UP TO THREE INCHES ARE POSSIBLE. * FLOODING OF CREEKS, STREAMS, AND LOW WATER CROSSINGS WILL BECOME INCREASINGLY LIKELY. SEVERAL STATE AND COUNTY LOW WATER CROSSINGS MAY BECOME IMPASSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&