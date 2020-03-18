Richard “Cotton” Wayne Booker, 78, was born March 12, 1942, in Waynesville to Martin “Bud” and Marybelle Booker. He passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Licking.
He accepted Jesus Christ in 1966 and attended the Pentecostal Holiness Church in Licking.
Mr. Booker spent his life working in the construction trade, logging and as a head sawyer, but his favorite was logging for the Moncrief family. He was an avid outdoorsman who spent his time hunting, fishing and trapping; he passed that knowledge on to his sons and grandchildren. He was a storyteller and prankster. After retirement he enjoyed gardening and sitting on the porch, looking at wildlife.
He is survived by his wife, Roma Booker; previous wife, Alma; son, Steve Booker; stepchildren, Mike and Melody Mendenhall, Mark Mendenhall and Debbie and Danny Venable; brothers, James “Red” Booker and Larry Booker; sisters, Lena Mesplay and Rosie Brookshire Stoffer; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lawrence Booker; and sons, Tony Booker and Marty Booker.
A visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, A service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, 310 Walnut St., Licking, with Pastor David Jett, the Rev. Erin McConnell and Bro. Nick Myers officiating. Interment followed at Boone Creek Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.
