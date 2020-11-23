Memorial services will be held at a later date for Raymond "Skeeter" Shirley Kiser, 89, of Mountain Grove. 

Mr. Kiser passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. 

A complete obituary will be published later. 

