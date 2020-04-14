Raymond Oliver Kramm, age 85, son of Jesse and Annabell (Mobbs) Kramm, was born Dec. 22, 1934, in Bently, Okla.. He passed away April 7, 2020, at Baxter Regional Medical Center, Mountain Home, Ark.
He grew up in Oklahoma and moved to Houston, Mo., in 1970.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Sarah Janet and Juanita.
Raymond is survived by his children: Raymond Eugene Kramm and wife, Rose of Topeka, Kan., Stacy Kramm of Bucyrus, Mo., Rosaleen Faulkenberry and husband, Nathan of Lakeview, Ark., Crystal Heitman and husband, Chuck of Mountain Home, Ark., Melody Weinberger of Houston, Mo., and a stepson, Brad Coen of Tennessee; two brothers: Lewis Kramm of Durant, Okla., and Glendul Kramm of Fort Worth, Texas; 14 grandchildren; and several great- and great-great-grandkids.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict and was honorably discharged Feb. 1, 1956.
Raymond worked for the City of Houston for the Park and Recrecreation Department for 18 years, retiring at the age of 80.
He was of the Baptist faith. Raymond enjoyed fishing and hunting in his younger years, and enjoyed collecting stamps and coins.
Raymond was a good father, and a kind, generous and faithful friend. He will be missed by his family and friends.
He will lie in state from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday April 15, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home. A private family graveside ceremony will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Pine Lawn Cemetery with military honors under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are: Nathan Faulkenberry, Chuck Heitman, Stacy Kramm, Brian Moore, Eugene Kramm and James Wilson.
