Raymond Gene Jennings, 93, of Houston, Mo., passed away May 6, 2021, at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, Mo. He was born July 15, 1927, in Thornfield, Mo., to William and Nellie Hargi Jennings.

He grew up around Thornfield, Mo., and graduated high school in Manteca, Calif.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary; five brothers; four sisters; a son, Gregory Jennings; and a daughter, Charlotte VanNoordt.

Mr. Jennings is survived by three sons, Mike Jennings, Dwight Jennings and Melvin Jennings; three daughters, Yvonne Cope, Tabatha Jolly and Patricia Lowrance; 16 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He married Mary Crisp Feb. 4, 1966, in Miami, Okla. Following retirement, they moved to Houston, Mo., they attended Houston Seventh-day Adventist Church. She preceded him in death in 2011.

Mr. Jennings worked constructed throughout Missouri and Illinois. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, grandkids, his church and helping others. A joy of his was supplying bouquets of his garden flowers for his church. His passion was to teach others about the Bible, and the love of the Lord.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Houston Seventh-day Adventist Church. Online condolences may be made to www.evansfh.com.

Services are 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Houston Seventh-day Adventist Church with Pastor Brett Randall officiating. Burial was in Hillcrest Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

