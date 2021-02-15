Phyllis Jane Masters, age 84, of Houston, Mo., passed away Feb. 10, 2021, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Allen and Donna Masters in Liberal, Mo.

Phyllis was born Jan. 27, 1937, in Houston, Mo., to Gerald Bowles and Bessie Pearl (Parmeter) Bowles.  On March 16, 1956, Phyllis married Harley Masters in Raymondville, Mo.

Phyllis worked as a teachers aide at Houston Schools in Houston, Mo., and attended Houston First Christian Church. She was a member of the Friends of the Library, VFW Auxiliary and the the Texas County Genealogical and Historical Society, all of Houston. 

Survivors include her son, Allen; his wife, Donna Jean Masters; along with three grandchildren, Brandi, Keith and Nick Masters, seven great-grandchildren, four step grandchildren and one step great-grandchild. 

Preceding Phyllis in death were her husband, Harley; her parents; one son, Phillip Masters; and one brother, Jerry Bowles.

There are no services planned at this time.

