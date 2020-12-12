Philip Champon, 62, of Yukon, Mo., died Oct. 22, 2020, at Willson Hospice House in Albany, Ga. He was born in Teaneck, N.J., and the ninth of 15 children born to Bernard and Mary Champon and lived in Yukon, Mo., for more than 30 years.
Mr. Champon had a strong interest in agriculture and living off of the land.
Surviving are his children, Wyeth Champon and Adelle Champon; six grandchildren, his parents and siblings, Bernard Champon, Charlie Champon, Colette Dewald, Louis Champon, Richard Champon, Mary Drobinko, Mark Champon, Carmel Marion, John Champon, Edouard Champon and Michael Champon; as well as many nephews, nieces and great-nephews and nieces.
Mr. Champon was preceded in death by his brothers, Albert Champon, Gerard Champon and Thomas Champon.
Services were 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at St. Catherine's Church, 110 Bray Ave., Middletown, N.J. Burial followed at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles. Donations can be made online or send a check by mail to the address:
https://music.benedictinesofmary.org/donate, Benedictines of Mary, 8005 NW 316th St., Gower, Mo., 64454
