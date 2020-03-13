Peggy J. Hansen, 79, formerly of Elk Creek, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at her home in Springfield. She was born on March 22, 1940, near Gainesville, the daughter of Alva and Hazel Wilson Power.
Peggy lived most of her adult life in Elk Creek. She married Claude Pettijohn Jr. They had four children, Claude III, Greg, Pamela and Sheila. She married Carl Hansen on Dec. 23, 1979.
Peggy was strong in her faith; she was active in the Elk Creek Baptist Church for many years until moving to Springfield where she continued attending a Baptist church. She loved spending time with her family; she also enjoyed country music, watching westerns, playing cards and watching the St. Louis Cardinals.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carl; brothers, Leslie, Robert, Jim and Delbert Power and a sister, Frances “Frankie” Schmuff.
She is survived by her children, Claude B. Pettijohn III, Greg Pettijohn, Pamela Worthington and Sheila Pettijohn; her stepchildren, Julia Thyer, Cheryl Pettijohn, Carl Hansen Jr., Jack Hansen, Randy Hansen, Mark Hansen and Kathy Hansen; her brother, Henry L. Power; 21 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, as well and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services are t 11 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Elk Creek Baptist Church with James Lafferty officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Cabool Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home of Cabool.
Online condolences may be made at www.egcfuneralhome.com.
