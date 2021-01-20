Peggy Ann Sanders, age 78, passed away Jan. 18, 2021, after a brief stay at Autumn Oaks Nursing Home, Mountain Grove, Mo. She was born Sept. 11, 1942, in Norfork, Ark., to Theodore and Nora “Lucy” Clark.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ivan Sanders, on February 7, 2011; and four siblings.

Mrs. Sanders was baptized at an early age and loved reading her Bible and discussing it with anyone. She married Ivan Sanders July 9, 1958, and two daughters were born, Darlene, and Donna.

She is survived by her daughters, Darlene Laumeyer of Licking, Mo., and Donna Thomas of Bucyrus, Mo.; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

She enjoyed reading and planting flowers.

Memorials may be made to Ellis Prairie Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.

Graveside services are 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021,  at Ellis Prairie Cemetery with Terry Brown officiating. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

